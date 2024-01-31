Apple iCloud Mail Crashes In Global Outage

Apple’s iCloud Mail service has crashed in a global outage, affecting hundreds of users.

The company has issued a notice saying, “Users may be unable to send, receive or access mail.”

It’s understood the crash affected the iCloud website and Mail app, stopping them from loading.

Also affected were Apple Pay, AppleCare on Device, and Apple Music, however, these have reportedly since been resolved.

It’s been reported users may also have trouble signing into iCloud Web Apps. Apple has yet to indicate when the outage will be restored.

Many frustrated customers have taken to social media to voice their complaints.

“iCloud is down, and I’m expecting an important email. This is so irritating,” one said.

Another said this is the third outage they’ve been hit with in four days.

“Anyone else having issues accessing iCloud Mail? Literally cannot get any of my recent mail to download…” said another.