Apple Processors, Not Intel, In New MacBook Pros

Intel aren’t the guts behind MacBook Pro notebooks anymore, with Apple moving to their own processors for their new range.

At their ‘Unleashed” event, Apple moved to increase their position in the notebook market. What’s not known is whether they will have ongoing supply to take on their rivals selling Windows-based Intel machines.

Insiders claim Apple is already facing ongoing chip shortage and supply-chain slowdowns sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced today are expensive.

The 14-inch model starts at $2999 and the 16-inch model begins at $3749. Discounts of $200 and $300 are available for educational users.

You can pay up to $3749 for a 14-inch model and $5249 for a 16-inch model.

You can preorder now, with the Pros going on market from October 26 at Apple Australia.

Apple claims the new processors, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 per cent faster than its M1 predecessors. They include 10 total CPU cores – the components that handle processing – up from the eight in the M1 chip. The 10 cores are split into eight high-performance cores and two cores for tasks that require less energy.

That compares with four high-performance and four low-performance cores in the M1.

Apple also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution.

There is also speculation Microsoft may use the MI chip for their new Surface laptops.

Apple now want to take over the premium high-end i7 Intel market for their MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs. They are trying to outclass Intel’s highest-performing products claim analysts.

Apple shares rose as much as 1.4 per cent to US$146.80 after the event. They had gained 9.2 per cent this year through the end of last week.

Used by a lot of creative content end-users, Apple is also upping the graphics performance for the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which come with 16 and 32 graphics cores respectively.

That’s up from the seven or eight-core options offered with the M1 Macs.

Graphics performance with the M1 Max is as much as four times faster than on the earlier M1 chip, while the M1 Pro is twice as fast. It’s also 13 times faster than earlier Intel models.

The M1 Pro supports 32GB of memory, while the M1 Max has up to 64GB. That’s up from 8GB or 16GB offered with the M1.

Size-wise, the new model comes in 14.2″and 16.2″ mini-LED display screen sizes, which Apple claims delivers improved colour reproduction. The screens also have 24 per cent thinner borders on the side and a 60 per cent thinner border at the top thanks to a new display notch similar to the one found on an iPhone.

Pricing and Availability

• The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on apple.com/au/store and in the Apple Store app. They will begin arriving to customers and will be in selected Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers starting Tuesday, 26 October.8 The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at RRP A$2,999 inc. GST and RRP A$2,769 inc. GST for education; the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at RRP A$3,749 inc. GST and RRP A$3,449 inc. GST for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available at apple.com/au/mac.