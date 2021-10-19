For $29, Apple Will Sell You A Scrap Of Cloth To Clean Your Device

One of the products launched overnight by Apple that seemed to slip under the radar is perhaps the company’s most egregious human rights violation to date: a $29 bit of cloth designed to clean your Apple device.

The product description reads: “Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.”

It also has an Apple logo in the bottom right-hand corner.

Hilariously, the ‘compatibility’ tab on the Apple Store simply brings up a list of all the company’s products with screens.

In other news, Coles are selling boxes of 300 tissues for a dollar.

