Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

The European Union has begun the process of outlining the steps to compel Apple to open up its iPhone and iPad operating systems to competing technologies under the bloc’s tough new Digital Markets Act.

Apple’s failure to comply could result in the company facing major fines – a scenario that it would want to avoid, having lost a €13 billion (A$21.55 billion) Irish tax bill earlier this month at the EU’s Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg.

This week, the European Commission has launched two so-called specification proceedings that will spell out what Apple has to do to abide by the DMA.

The first proceeding focuses on iOS connectivity features and functionalities, predominantly used for and by connected devices including smartwatches, headphones and virtual reality headsets. The EU said that companies offering these products depend on effective interoperability with smartphones and their operating systems, such as iOS. Hence, the Commission intends to specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity.

The second proceeding focuses on the process Apple has set up to address interoperability requests submitted by developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS. The Commission points out that it is crucial “the request process is transparent, timely, and fair” so that all developers have an effective and predictable path to interoperability.

The Commission will conclude the proceedings within six months. During this period, it will communicate its preliminary findings to Apple. Also, a non-confidential summary of the preliminary findings and suggested measures will be published to enable third parties to provide comments.

While the move isn’t a formal probe, once the rules have been finalised, the EU could begin imposing steep fines against Apple for any breach of them.

The DMA stipulates that tech firms could be slapped with penalties equivalent to 10 per cent of their annual global turnovers.

Screen Shot 2024 09 17 at 10.16.19 am Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Apple iOs 18.

“Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue,” said EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

“We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this.”

Apple has indicated that while it will work with the Commission on adhering to the DMA, it has warned of risks. “At Apple, we’re proud of the fact that we’ve built over 250,000 APIs (application programming interfaces) that allow developers to build apps that access our operating system and functionalities in a way that ensures users’ privacy and security,” Apple said in a statement to The Post.

“To comply with the DMA, we’ve also created ways for apps in the European Union to request additional interoperability with iOS and iPadOS while protecting our users.”

Apple meanwhile has already taken steps specific to the EU to ensure its compatibility with the bloc’s regulations. Previously, Apple allowed steering only through “link-outs”, which permitted app developers to include a link in their app to redirect the customer to a web page.

Now, Apple has said developers can communicate and promote offers that are available anywhere, not just on their own website, from within their app. The company, however, has now introduced two new fees – an initial 5 per cent acquisition fee for new users and a 10 per cent store services fee for any sales made by app users on any platform within the 12 months of the app installation.

Middleton 728x90px Product Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
QUEEN 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Litheaudio 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
SPRING FOOTY FINALS 2024 Banner 728x90px Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Haier 728x90 1 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
728X90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
hitachi banner 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Whatmough 728x90 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
728x90 Iconic Apple Threatened With Fines If It Does Not Open iOS To Rivals
Previous Post

Snap One Enters Access Control Market With ProdataKey

BREAKING NEWS: Masimo CEO Ousted, Audio Business Set To Be Sold If They Can Find A Buyer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google Announce Levis Smart Jacket For Oz
MWC: The Inside Is What Has Changed With The New Samsung S9, Especially The Camera
Hamish And Zoë Set For Foxtel’s Celeb Gogglebox