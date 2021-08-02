Apple TV App Glitch Means Some Films Play Without Sound

A number of Apple TV customers are reporting that some movies or shows bought or rented from the app store won’t play back with sound.

According to 9to5Mac, this is happening across various platforms, including on tvOS, third-part streaming sticks, and smart TVs.

The problem appears to be related to some form of copy protection, but this is just speculation until Apple acknowledges the problem, which is doesn’t appear to have done as yet.

Users report that Apple Support merely gives out refunds when the issue is brought up, and hasn’t offered a fix.

 

