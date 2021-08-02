Horizon Forbidden West Pushed Back To 2022, Rumours Say

A follow-up to one of the PS4’s most popular titles is rumoured to be delayed to next year.

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to acclaimed 2017 PS4 game Horizon Zero Dawn, was slated to release in the second half of this year for PS5; however, according to sources reported in Bloomberg and by game journalist Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast, the game has now been pushed back to 2022.

While Sony has yet to make an official announcement on the subject, an interview with PlayStation Studio boss Hermen Hulst on the PlayStation blog in June did say that the stated 2021 release date of Horizon Forbidden West was not certain.

“So we have, currently, two very big, very narrative-driven games in development: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. And for both of those, they’re frankly affected by access to performance capture and talent.

“For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can,” he said.

The God of War game, a sequel to the 2018 entry in the franchise, has already been pushed back to next year.