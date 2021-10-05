Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Apple has announced that it will begin to take pre-orders for its Apple Watch Series 7, from the Friday, October 8, at 11pm AEST.

The watch will be become available the following Friday.

This announcement is pleasing, given reports that Apple was having issues manufacturing the new watch, and supply chain issues made it unlikely we’d see the watch here in Australia. Thankfully, this issue appears to have been fixed.

Screen Shot 2021 10 05 at 9.16.32 am Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date

The Series 7 is the first to receive a dramatic design change since the Series 4, with new 41mm and 45mm size options, and a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12.

As Apple explains of the new screen: “The challenge was to create a bigger display while barely expanding the dimensions of the watch itself.

“To do so, the display was completely re‑engineered, reducing the borders by 40 per cent, which allows for nearly 20 per cent more screen area than Series 6. And over 50 per cent more screen area than Series 3.”

There’s no price attached to the local release yet, but compared to overseas pricing, the Apple Watch Series 7 should retail for $549 AUD.

BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
728x90 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
Leaderboard 728x90 Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
ARL0458 Arlo Pro 4 Oct21 Banner 728x90 V2 scaled Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date
Previous Post

Dyson Is Building A Roomba Killer

Amazon Finally Made A Popular Video Game

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple vs Google: Who Will Win The AR Battle?
in 'Smartphones'
Samsung Unveils Recycled Phone Cases
in 'Samsung'
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro: Business-Ready Smartphone
in 'Smartphones'