Apple Watch S7 Gets Aussie Release Date

Apple has announced that it will begin to take pre-orders for its Apple Watch Series 7, from the Friday, October 8, at 11pm AEST.

The watch will be become available the following Friday.

This announcement is pleasing, given reports that Apple was having issues manufacturing the new watch, and supply chain issues made it unlikely we’d see the watch here in Australia. Thankfully, this issue appears to have been fixed.

The Series 7 is the first to receive a dramatic design change since the Series 4, with new 41mm and 45mm size options, and a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12.

As Apple explains of the new screen: “The challenge was to create a bigger display while barely expanding the dimensions of the watch itself.

“To do so, the display was completely re‑engineered, reducing the borders by 40 per cent, which allows for nearly 20 per cent more screen area than Series 6. And over 50 per cent more screen area than Series 3.”

There’s no price attached to the local release yet, but compared to overseas pricing, the Apple Watch Series 7 should retail for $549 AUD.