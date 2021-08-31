Apple Watch Series 7 Features New Design

It’s that time of year again, when we are about to swing into September and all the Apple announcements are mere days away.

Latest Apple product to be wrung through the rumour mill is the Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumoured to have the first significant redesign the product has received in years.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, and his reliable Power On newsletter, the Apple Watch Series 7’s new design will have “a flatter display and edges, a faster processor, and slightly larger screens.”

Gurman also shares that the Series 7 will have a faster processor, but won’t have any health-focused upgrades – at least not at launch.

The display will move from 40x44mm to 41x45mm, and be bundled with various new watch faces.

As for when we can expect it, Apple is rumoured to be hosting an event on September 14, where it is expected to announce the iPhone 13 and the latest AirPods. This would be an obvious place to also reveal the watch, and quite likely, given every other Apple Watch has been announced and released in September.

Best bet at the moment: announcement September 14, with pre-orders from the 17th, and a wide release on the 23rd.