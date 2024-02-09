Plex has recently moved into the FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) game, providing ad-supported content. Now, it’s jumping into the movie rental game, with titles starting at U$4.00 (approx. A$6.00).

Additionally, it’s completely separate from the Plex Pass subscription.

Devices supported for playback include Amazon Fire TV, Android and Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, PlayStation, Roku, various smart TVs, and Xbox.

However, devices supported for renting are more limited. iOS is not currently supported and neither is Amazon Fire TV. The user can rent on different devices and stream to these though.

Payment is different too. The user will go through Google Pay for Android devices, Roku through Roku and Vizio, and on platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and some smart TVs, payment is through Plex itself.

One catch at the moment is that it’s limited to the US. Plex has said though that it intends on expanding this internationally.

Rented movies won’t have ads, and the user will get 30 days to watch a movie once they’ve paid to rent it.

Once play is hit though, they’ll only have 48 hours to watch it.

Plex has said movies will come in 1080p resolution, and in 5.1 surround sound where possible.