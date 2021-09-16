Apple’s iPhone 13 Range Is Far From Visionary

Just hours after Apple issued an emergency software update on Monday after researchers found a flaw in the company’s products, the iPhone manufacturer has rolled out its new 5G iPhone 13 range which was far from visionary and the new features announced were more incremental updates over previous versions than cutting edge technology.

One standout was that the new iPhone 13 can film “portrait mode” videos with a depth of field effect.

Built around a feature called cinematic mode the improved iOS software “anticipates when someone is about to enter the frame” and shifts focus to them,

Apple described this as “pull focus” a feature that movie directors have been using for nearly a decade.

The BBC described the updates to its iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad as ‘conservative, uninspired and safe’

Even the presentation, though slick, had not particularly memorable or creative moments.

Rumours of more interesting updates turned out to be false.

The new iPhone includes a faster A15 chip, a brighter display, and a battery life of up to 2.5 hours longer, and comes in new colours including pink, blue, “midnight starlight” and red.

Concentrating on the new video capability CEO Tim Cook claimed that the new iPhone 13 the only smartphone that lets users edit this effect after shooting.

The event was also overshadowed by news of a major new security flaw in Apple devices which could expose users’ messages. Hours earlier Apple released a security patch for the previously unknown flaw, which could let attackers access its iMessage service without the user clicking on a malicious link or file.

Due in part to the expansion of the iPhone 13’s video capability Apple has increased storage options to 500GB.

Entry level is 128GB which is up from previous models’64GB.

he knew models include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max all look similar to the iPhone 12 but include a smaller display cut-out at the top of the screen.

Apple is counting on the new phone fuel growth as Australia comes out of lockdown with new models set to hit Australian stores on Friday 24th of September which in means that carriers and the likes of JB Hi Fi will be running extensive pre order and online marketing campaigns.

One campaign to watch will be the fight between Harvey Norman and their carrier partner Optus and JB Hi Fi whose smartphones are on the Telstra platform.

During last night’s presentation Apple were keen to stress its green credentials, saying the phone used many recycled materials – including antenna lines made from plastic water bottles.

Research shows that consumers are hanging onto their iPhones longer and this has become a challenge for Apple.

Investment firm Wedbush Securities estimates that around 250 million iPhone users have not upgraded their phones in 3.5 years.

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said many have yet to experience modern features.

“While many will see some upgrades as incremental, there are millions of users who have yet to upgrade to 5G. Therefore, this so called ‘supercycle’ moment is still relevant,” he said.

In the second quarter of this year, Apple shipped 25.9% of all 5G handsets in the world, according to analyst firm IDC.

Marta Pinto, senior research manager at IDC, said: “With the new portfolio, this number will grow and consolidate the dominance of Apple in that space.”

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max contain three cameras and what Apple calls “its most advanced camera system yet”.

Its premium models include a Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion – which delivers adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

This allows for smoother scrolling, animations, and gameplay.

Apple shares declined as much as 1.8% after the event a reaction.

Availability

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.

• Customers in Australia will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini beginning at 10 p.m. AEST on Friday, 17 September, with availability beginning Friday, 24 September.

• Customers can get iPhone 13 starting at RRP A$1,349 inc. GST before trade-in, and iPhone 13 mini starting at RRP A$1,199 inc. The product will be available to pre order from jbhifi.com.au and thegoodguys.com.au

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are also available via JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys

• iOS 15 will be available as a free software update from Monday, 20 September.