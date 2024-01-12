ASUS Reveals Zenbook S 13 OLED Lightweight Laptop

ASUS has used CES 2024 to debut its new lineup of laptops, which includes the upcoming Zenbook S 13 OLED, which features a slim design, and is equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

It’s 10.9mm thick, and has claimed the title of “world’s slimmest 13.3-inch OLED laptop.” It also weighs 1KG.

It has a 16:10 display with a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution (roughly 3K), 600nits peak brightness, and an 85% screen to body ratio.

It’s powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 5 125U and Core Ultra 7 155U processors, promising better power efficiency and optimised for AI tasks.

Additionally, there’s a new CoPilot key on the keyboard, which is becoming more popular with 2024 laptops.

ASUS has made subtle design changes, including the lid, which is made from a “plasma ceramic aluminium” material. It’s an ASUS exclusive material which is said to resemble natural stone.

There’s a full HD webcam, an ASUS ErgoSense touchpad, up to 1TB PCle Gen 4 SSD storage, up to 32GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 63Wh battery.

For ports, there’s two Thunderbolt 4 Type C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A connector, HDMI 2.1, and one combo audio jack.

A launch date and pricing are still to come for the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED.