Australia Await Release Of 2023 Samsung TVs

At their annual tech seminar, Samsung kicked off by showcasing the cutting-edge tech in their 2023 TV line-up. This includes neo quantum dot light-emitting diode TVs. But we’re still waiting for word on a release date for Australia.

Samsung’s technology seminar sessions have always caused a buzz, serving as a platform for audio and visual experts to get info and hands-on experience with what the company have on the boil, and this is the first one in four years due to pandemic restrictions.

As such, Samsung have been delivering exciting new features in many different environments under their vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens For All”.

Samsung officials say that beyond the exciting new televisions, they will be showcasing smart features and technologies of gaming monitors and lifestyle products. They also unveiled a new soundbar which has their Matter-friendly SmartThings hub built-in.

The TVs are certainly causing a buzz, though, with the big question being when will get word on the Australian release of the Neo QLED 4K and 8K models highlighting Samsung’s latest hardware and software advances. There’s also a 77″ OLED TV with bright and brilliant display quality, a 49″ Odyssey OLED TV for a premium gaming experience, and their Frame TV that reduces reflection.

“These seminars provide unique opportunities to experience innovations first-hand before the official product launches,” says Kim Cheol-Gi, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

“We look forward to discussing the latest screen technology with media and experts in the coming months.”

Following the seminar in Frankfurt Germany, Samsung will tour the world, with sessions in Latin America, South-East Asia, then Australia later in the year.

Pre-orders for Samsung’s return to the OLED TV market after a decade-long break start before the official release on March 9.