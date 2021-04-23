Battlefield Is Coming To Mobile Devices In 2022

The popular Battlefield series is expanding. Alongside an update for the much-anticipated Battlefield 6, which will be out in time for Christmas, DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson revealed they are working on a mobile version, and it will be a standalone game, rather than a simple port.

“It’s always been our vision to bring Battlefield to more platforms,” Gabrielson wrote in a blog post.

“So, after years of prototyping, I’m super happy to be able to let you know that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022.

“Make no mistake, this is a standalone game. A completely different game from the one we’re making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience.

“This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come.”