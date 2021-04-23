You Can Now Pre-order Apple AirTags In Australia

The Apple AirTag went on pre-sale in Australia this morning, via the Apple Store.

The new tracker will cost $49 or $149 for a four pack. You can get also Apple to engrave up to four letters or numbers on it, for free (although certain four-lettered words are obviously banned).

The AirTag has been rumoured for years, becoming one of the company’s most anticipated products. Tile, manufacturers of a similar tracking device, are threatening legal action over the similarly of the two devices.

You’ll need to upgrade to iOS 14.5 (which is out next week) before using these, and they require an iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or an iPod touch (7th generation), iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later.

They will ship on April 30.