Beko Takes Leadership Position On Sustainability Initiatives

Appliance company Beko has been pushing forward with a number of large-scale sustainability initiatives, and has now been awarded the highest “A” score in both Climate Change and Water Security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

It places Beko on the CDP A List, highlighting its commitment to minimising its environmental impact and advancing its sustainability agenda.

The company has taken several steps to meet its commitment to becoming a Net Zero company by 2050.

Some of its key initiatives undertaken until now include:

Energy Efficiency and Carbon Reduction: In 2023, it saved 95,680 GJ of energy and prevented 6,983 tons of CO2e emissions.

Renewable Energy Usage: With 64% of its global manufacturing operations powered by green electricity, Beko aims to reach 100% by 2030.

Circular Economy and Waste Management: The company integrated 16,543 tons of recycled plastic into its products. It also achieved a 95% waste recycling rate in its manufacturing facilities.

Water Conservation and Recycling: In 2023, Beko saved 288,973 m³ of water through efficiency projects and rainwater harvesting systems across its operations.

Water Action Plans and Global Partnerships: As a UN CEO Water Mandate member, Beko partnered with Water.org to provide 10,000 people in Kenya with access to clean water.

Water-Efficient Appliances: Beko’s latest washing machines and dishwashers are engineered to consumer less water.

Additionally, Beko’s parent company, Arçelik, has been ranked in the top 1% of the Household Durables category in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

Jim Kalotheos, Sales & Marketing Director at Beko

“These results reflect the impact of our collective efforts and the strength of our sustainability vision,” said Jim Kalotheos, Sales & Marketing Director at Beko.

“While these achievements are significant milestones, we remain committed to pushing even further in our sustainability journey.”

Last year, Beko was recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable companies. As ChannelNews reported, it secured the 44th spot on Time Magazine and Statista’s first-ever list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies.

The Turkish-headquartered company earned a score of 75.68 out of 100, placing it fourth among all companies in the “manufacturing and industrial production” sector. It was also the highest-ranking home appliance company on the list.

