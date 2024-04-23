Belkin Launches New Qi2 Wireless Charging Range In Australia

American consumer electronics brand, Belkin, has launched its new Qi2 collection of wireless chargers in Australia and New Zealand.

The range consists of the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad, the BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand, and the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand.

This collection provides up to 15W fast wireless charging, compatibility with Qi2 devices, and certification from the World Power Consortium (WPC).

Qi2 wireless chargers are backwards compatible, and work with both Android and iOS devices. However, these devices are only compatible with Apple devices.

In a nod to its sustainability credentials, each of the new chargers has been created using a minimum of 72 per cent post-consumer recycled material (PCR) and is sold in plastic-free packaging.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand

This magnetic stand is a next-generation 3-in-1 stand, with Qi2 compatibility, adjustable tilt, and a smaller base.

The adjustable tilt provides a floating experience, with Portrait and Landscape modes.

It can deliver up to 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 models or later. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch and AirPods get 5W of charging capacity.

WIZ023ttBK BoostCharge Pro 3in1Stand Hero WEB scaled Belkin Launches New Qi2 Wireless Charging Range In Australia

An iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods can all be charged at once, as this device comes with a MagSafe charging stand for the phone, a charging module for the watch, and a charging pad for the AirPods.

There are also LED lights that indicate the charging status.

It’s currently available from the official Belkin website and major retailers for A$229.95, and is available in black or white.

BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Pad

This device is a charging pad, which can deliver up to 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 models or later, and 5W charging for AirPods, or an additional device using a USB-C port. Only iOS devices are compatible.

It’s a 2-in-1 stand that has modes for FaceTime, taking calls, and streaming video while charging.

The USB-C cable connects seamlessly to a laptop.

It’s also slim and compact which allows it to be easily packed for travelling.

There are also LED lights that indicate the charging status.

Currently available from the official Belkin website and major retailers for A$149.95, and is available in black or white.

WIZ021auBK withPSU WEB scaled Belkin Launches New Qi2 Wireless Charging Range In Australia

BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Stand

Lastly, there’s the convertible magnetic stand, perfect for fast charging on the go.

It’s MagSafe compatible and will allow the user to switch between pad and stand modes, for calls, video streaming, or FaceTime.

StandBy features can be used while in stand mode, and the user can keep the phone case on while charging.

It’s also compact and easy to fold, making it the perfect travel companion.

The stand is non-slip and the device comes with a two-year warranty.

This device is currently available from the official Belkin website and major retailers for A$99.95, and is available in black or white.

WIA008 BK BoostChargePro Magnetic Qi2 NPI GTM HERO Phone 02 WEB scaled Belkin Launches New Qi2 Wireless Charging Range In Australia

