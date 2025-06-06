Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

German audio brand Beyerdynamic has unveiled a modernised take on its iconic studio headphones, featuring a detachable cable for the first time.

The DT 990 PRO X, priced at US$199 (A$305), features long-requested features while preserving the open-back clarity and precision the DT 990 Pro line is known for.

The DT 990 PRO has been a studio staple since the 1980s and is widely used today by producers and artists like Flume and Martin Garrix.

Now, the PRO X version introduces a 48-ohm impedance, making it easier to drive with pro interfaces and laptops. Central to the upgrade is the new STELLAR.45 driver, delivering ultra-low distortion and a massive 5Hz–40kHz frequency range.

dt 990 pro x studio headphones angle Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover

Designed for critical listening, mixing, and editing, the DT 990 PRO X offers expansive soundstaging, ultra-soft velour earpads, and a pressure-relieving headband, making it ideal for extended sessions.

“We wanted to create a tool that modern studio professionals didn’t already have,” said Kevin Nietsch, Product Manager at beyerdynamic. “The DT 990 PRO X is engineered to reveal subtle imperfections – perfect for today’s hybrid studio workflows.”

The detachable 3m mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable with included 6.3mm adapter increases flexibility, and the headphone’s serviceable components ensure long-term durability.

Also launched alongside is the closed-back DT 770 PRO X, aimed at those needing more isolation, such as tracking artists or on-the-go creators.

JBL TourPro3 728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Westan 728x90px Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
728 x 90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Marshall 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
ELX DIG Crosscat Promo 728x90 Mar25 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
hitachi banner 728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
728X90 1 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover
Previous Post

Nothing Confirms July 1st Launch Date for First Over-Ear Headphones Alongside Phone (3) Flagship

Dirac Live Room Correction Now Available for Marantz MODEL M1 and Denon Home Amp

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telstra Launch Samsung Galaxy S10 5G For $144/Month

Nintendo Update Grants Power to Disable Consoles Running Pirated Games

Short Supplies Means Apple Can't Replace Old iPhone 6 Plus Batteries