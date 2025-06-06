Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 Pro Studio Headphones Get a Modern Makeover

German audio brand Beyerdynamic has unveiled a modernised take on its iconic studio headphones, featuring a detachable cable for the first time.

The DT 990 PRO X, priced at US$199 (A$305), features long-requested features while preserving the open-back clarity and precision the DT 990 Pro line is known for.

The DT 990 PRO has been a studio staple since the 1980s and is widely used today by producers and artists like Flume and Martin Garrix.

Now, the PRO X version introduces a 48-ohm impedance, making it easier to drive with pro interfaces and laptops. Central to the upgrade is the new STELLAR.45 driver, delivering ultra-low distortion and a massive 5Hz–40kHz frequency range.

Designed for critical listening, mixing, and editing, the DT 990 PRO X offers expansive soundstaging, ultra-soft velour earpads, and a pressure-relieving headband, making it ideal for extended sessions.

“We wanted to create a tool that modern studio professionals didn’t already have,” said Kevin Nietsch, Product Manager at beyerdynamic. “The DT 990 PRO X is engineered to reveal subtle imperfections – perfect for today’s hybrid studio workflows.”

The detachable 3m mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable with included 6.3mm adapter increases flexibility, and the headphone’s serviceable components ensure long-term durability.

Also launched alongside is the closed-back DT 770 PRO X, aimed at those needing more isolation, such as tracking artists or on-the-go creators.