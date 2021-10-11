BlueAnt X4 Speaker Will Start The Party

Just when we’re all itching to get out and shake off the lockdown blues, Australian audio pioneers BlueAnt have released a serious party-starter Bluetooth wireless speaker.

The right speaker at the right time, the BlueAnt X4 isn’t just packing a powerful 50W, with two EQ modes tuned by studio engineers and up to 12 hours play time at 50 per cent volume, you can pair up to 100 of them at the same time, so you could feasibly get your own park festival happening.

This feature starts at the “Queen Bee” speaker, the first one connected to a device via Bluetooth, who controls the music, volume and bass boost. It has a relative pairing distance of up to 100m between each speaker (direct line of sight), with no lag or loss.

Weighing in at just 2.6kg and available for pre-order today and in Telstra stores tomorrow, the XR party speaker isn’t just versatile, at less than $300 it’s unbeatable value. And being IP54 splashproof, it’s perfect for summer pool parties.

Capable of clear audio from low settings, it will also handle well when pushed, thanks to a 133mm woofer, 51mm tweeter and bass vent.

Like BlueAnt’s popular X5, the X4 has an intelligent LED lighting system as well as BlueAnt’s patented Psycho-acoustic bass extension,

With lights that synch in time to your tunes. There are five different light modes, as well as a lights-off option.

As for colours, it comes in black, white, teal, pink or purple, and there’s a bonus microphone and echo effect controls when you need to let everyone know the party has started.