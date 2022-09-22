Bowers & Wilkins Launch The 700 Series 3 With $50,000 Features

UK Audio giant Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has announced it’s all new 700 Series 3, designed to bring ‘studio sound home’.

Made up of eight different models, including three floor standers, three stand-mount speakers and two centre channel speakers, B&W has developed the new 700 Series over a three-year period, in which it completely transformed it from the old models, with upgrades to acoustics, a new cabinet design and finish, and much more.

“We’re hugely proud of our new range, said Director of Product Marketing and Communications for B&W, Andy Kerr.

“By introducing some of the reference- quality technologies of our 800 Series Diamond range into the latest generation of 700 Series, we’ve made studio-quality sound more accessible than ever.”

The new 700 Series 3 sports all new cabinets which are slimmer and feature a curved front baffle and drive units which are mounted in external pods, just as they are in the 800 Series Diamond, which caps at over $50,000. The result, is a reduction in ‘cabinet diffraction’, resulting in a more pure sound that is unaffected by the speaker cabinet itself.

In addition, four models in the new range feature the company’s ‘Tweeter-On-Top’ technology. The 702 S3, 703 S3 floor standers, as well as the 705 S3 mounted and HTM71 S3 centre channel all now feature the technology, which has been re-engineered for the new range.

The enclosure, which is carved from a single block of aluminum, has been lengthened which better isolates the tweeter from the cabinet thanks to improved two-point decoupling.

It also features the B&W Carbon Dome tweeter, which has a range up to 47kHz before break-up, as well as improved vented voice coils and upgraded magnets.

The speaker terminals featured in the 700 Series 3 have also been inspired by the 800 Series Diamond, with larger diameter Flowports for a larger and louder output, while upgraded crossovers featuring Mundorf and bypass capacitors ensure cleaner audio.

The new Bowers & Wilkins 700 Series 3 Range is available from today in Gloss Black, Satin White, Rosenut and a new finish called ‘Mocha’.

Prices can be found below.