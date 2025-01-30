BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked ‘Blue Triangle Of Death’

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Garmin has a problem with users finding their watches bricked today with users taking to social media to complain right round the world.

Garmin who are known for avoiding the media in Australia has not commented locally after users woke to find their Garmin smart watches stuck in a never-ending boot screen mode  featuring a so-called “blue triangle of death.”

Some users have found that their watches are useless with all functions disabled.

Screen Shot 2024 08 28 at 8.46.10 am BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
Garmin fenix 8.

The issue appears to be widespread across countries and devices with hundreds of users in the USA complaining.

The Verge reported that the r/Garmin subreddit, you can see the issue impacting watches from the Epix, Venu, Forerunner, Descent, and Fenix lineups.

They were also able to independently confirm the issue occurring on a Venu 3 model.

They Initially, tried resetting the device that had been stuck in a continuous boot loop.

Garmin is aware of the issue, and while details are scarce, the bug appears to be linked to GPS activities.%name BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death

“Garmin is researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity.

A reset by pressing and holding the power button may restore functionality. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available,” Garmin spokesperson Natalie Miller tells The Verge. The Garmin Support Centre page also displays a similar message but notes that any fix may be temporary.

Some Garmin users have anecdotally shared that non-GPS activities do not seem to trigger the boot loop. So, until Garmin issues an official fix, it’s probably best to stick to non-GPS activities for the time being.

The issue also affects Garmin’s Edge cycling computers.

The company suggests connecting those devices to a Windows computer and manually locating and deleting a CPE.bin file. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, a “master reset” will instead be needed which will require the device to be paired with a smartphone again afterwards.

PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
728x90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
Westan 728x90px BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
JBL TourPro3 728x90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
WEB BANNERS5 scaled BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
728x90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
Litheaudio 728x90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
728 x 90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
hitachi banner 728x90 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
denon perl white 728x90 1 BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
728x90 we see oled CN BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled BREAKING NEWS: Garmin Smart Watches Bricked Blue Triangle Of Death
Previous Post

Pebble Smartwatch Returns, Nine Years After Inglorious End

Sonos Shipping First Speakers Requiring Professional Installation

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Makes A Comeback With 7.6" 'Galaxy Z Fold 2'
Review: Tile Stickers That Really Stick
Razer Brings Gaming-Grade WiFi Networking To Homes