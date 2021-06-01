Brilliant Lighting Expands Into Home Security

Smart home specialist Brilliant Lighting has released a wifi-enabled security kit allowing users to remotely monitor their homes.

Billed as a starter package, the Smart WiFi Home Security Kit includes a smart siren and wifi gateway with power adaptor, a magnetic door/window sensor, a PIR sensor, a doorbell, and a remote.

According to Brilliant, the tamper-resistant kit is wireless, portable, and easy to install, making it ideal for renters; it is also compatible with IFTTT and the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services, and can be controlled remotely via app.

The system has three alarm modes – armed, home, and disarmed – and maintains a local monitor and alert for when wifi is down; additionally, it has an SOS/panic alarm feature, which can sound the siren and make an emergency call as needed.

The Smart WiFi Home Security Kit retails for $149.99.

