JBL has launched the JBL Tune 220TWS stem earphones, expanding its portfolio of true wireless headphones.

“JBL is fast becoming one of the leading brand names in the emerging true wireless space,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of AUNZ at Harman. “With the Tune 220TWS, consumers, consumers can now enjoy the freedom of complete portability combined with the ingredients for a premium audio experience, all for a very affordable price.”

The JBL Tune 220TWS, which were unveiled late last year, feature the brand’s most advanced audio technology, with JBL Pure Bass Sound and a 12.5mm driver. They are also designed to be comfortable and durable for everyday wear.

The lithium-ion battery offers up to three hours of non-stop playback, plus another 16 hours from the pocket-sized portable charging case.

They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, for faster and reliable wireless connectivity.

From the built-in microphone users can make hands-free calls or even control your device via voice assistant.

There are also buttons on the stem earphones, which allow you to switch tracks, play and pause, and take calls.

While the stereo sound is great, it’s worth noting that both earbuds must be used at the same time to function (that is, you can’t be listening to the left while you’re charging the right.

It comes with a micro-USB charging cable that plugs into the charging case, and come in blue, pink, white and black.

The JBL Tune 220TWS are available online at jbl.com.au now for $179.95.