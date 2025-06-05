De Dietrich Opens Sydney Experience Centre With New Appliance Line

French appliance manufacturer De Dietrich has officially entered the Australian market by opening a flagship Experience Centre in Sydney’s inner west and launching its latest range of kitchen and laundry products.

Located in Rozelle, the new showroom marks the start of the company’s expansion into Australia and aims to give consumers, designers, and industry professionals a first-hand look at De Dietrich’s design-led appliance offering.

With a heritage spanning more than three centuries, the brand is positioning itself at the premium end of the market.

Central to the launch is the new Philharmonie Collection – a suite of connected, minimalist appliances that include features like motion-sensor controls and smart cooking automation.

Key products include the Motion Sensor Induction Cooktop with Bluetooth Probe ($2,199) and a Downdraft Hood system ($2,499), as well as a Connected Oven ($2,399) that can automatically weigh food and adjust cooking parameters.

The range also extends beyond the kitchen, with De Dietrich introducing a Fully Integrated Washer Dryer ($1,799), said to be a first for the Australian market. In total, over 70 products are expected to be available, covering everything from sous-vide drawers to wine fridges.

The Philharmonie line is available in five finishes designed to suit contemporary interior aesthetics.

“The arrival of De Dietrich in Australia marks more than a brand launch. It represents a new standard in how we experience the kitchen,” said André Dowling, General Manager of De Dietrich Australia.

While the Sydney centre is the company’s first physical presence in the country, De Dietrich has already confirmed plans to open additional locations in Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane as part of a direct-to-consumer strategy.

That approach includes concierge-style installation and support services aimed at positioning the brand in the high-end appliance sector.

The Experience Centre is expected to operate not just as a retail space, but also as a resource hub for architects, interior designers, and homeowners looking to integrate premium appliances into their projects.