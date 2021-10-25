B&W’s New Zeppelin Grows As Alexa Smart Speaker

Besides losing its dock in favour of wireless speaker connectivity, it turns out the exciting new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin has switched the iPod and iPhone connector for Alexa.

With the classic speaker “reimagined for the streaming age”, this of course means that, as an Alexa smart speaker, rather than having to scroll through your phone to find the song you’re after, you simply tell the elegant-looking device what to play and it will do the work for you.

The new wired connectivity is also compatible with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, with a USB-C socket for updates.

There is clearly a reason the UK sound maestros are describing it as the “smartest and most flexible” Zeppelin to date.

There is also the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, integrating streaming apps such as TIDAL, Soundcloud, Quobuz and others.

If you’re ready to dive in, you can expect excellent sound delivery, courtesy of a 5.9″ subwoofer, a pair of 3.5″ drivers, and “Decoupled Double-Dome” tweeters.

While this new version resembles the 2007 original, without the 30-pin dock, there’s now an LED light on the underside that causes an aesthetically pleasant “halo” glow on the stand.