Cambridge Audio Back In Black For CX Series

High-end British sound specialists Cambridge Audio are proving they listen to what their customers want by releasing a stunning limited-edition of their award-winning CX Series of components in stylish matte black.

There’s just one catch – it’s only a limited edition of 1000 of each component worldwide, so if you want your system to look slick as well as sound fantastic, you’ll want to get in quick.

You can trust that the sound will be awesome, as though the units look different, they all still have the same internals, promising seriously supreme sonics.

Reports say the CXA61 integrated amplifier and CXN V2 network player (below) stand out, though none of the other units let the team down in the slightest.

This release of black units turns heads with the sophisticated aluminium matte black front plates, along with shimmering black gloss “CX BLACK EDITION” lettering, to stamp their authority in the audio environment.

“Since we stopped making black hi-fi products, people have been asking us to bring them back,” says Cambridge Audio CEO Stuart George.

“We decided to do this limited run, in response to that demand – and I have to say, they look pretty damn cool. People love CX, and this finish takes it to the next level.”

As far as specs for the CX Series integrated amplifiers go, the CXA61 (above) outputs 60W into 8 Ohms and 90W into 4 Ohms, while the CXA81 gives 80W into 8 Ohms and 120W into 4 Ohms.

For inputs, both have one S/PDIF coaxial, two TOSLINK optical a one USB audio with integrated Bluetooth.