Casetify Launches iPhone 16 And Watch Series 10 Protection Accessories

Shortly after Apple revealed its new iPhone 16 family and Watch Series 10, several brands unveiled their accessories for the new collection.

Among them is Casetify, a brand that particularly appeals to millennials and Gen Z consumers. Its new range of protective cases and accessories for the latest round of Apple products is already available on its Australian website.

It includes an upgraded Ultra Bounce Case (seen above), an updated Bounce Case, Impact Case, and a Mirror Case, among others, for the iPhone 16 range.

The Ultra Bounce Case provides protection from falls up to 10m high (32.8ft). Casetify says it is 10X Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD 810G 516.7) and has been tested to withstand 260 consecutive drops from all corners and angles.

As for the multi-functional Ultra Bounce corners, apart from providing cushioning to the most vulnerable parts of the device, they are the holding points for several new Casetify attachments.

Some of the add-on accessories include the Ultra Bounce Carabiner, allowing users to attach the phone to a tote bag, handbag, backpack, or jacket.

Also, the Ultra Bounce Utility Lanyard and the Ultra Bounce Keychain are other accessories which are included in the new collection.

Bounce Casetify Launches iPhone 16 And Watch Series 10 Protection Accessories
The updated Bounce Case is case is 5 per cent slimmer and 11 per cent lighter than its predecessor

In addition to the Ultra Bounce Case, Casetify has also refreshed its Bounce Case. It offers a drop height protection of 6.5m (21.3ft) and is 6X Military Grade Standard (810G 516.7). The company claims that the case is also 5 per cent slimmer and 11 per cent lighter than its predecessor.

The Ultra Bounce Case for iPhone 16 is available in Black and Indigo for A$154.99. The Bounce Case, available in five colours including Matte Black, Clear/Black, Baby Blue, Pink, Cobalt Blue, and Deep Green, costs A$123.99.

Other protective cases from the brand for the iPhone 16 series include the Impact Case which retails for A$107.99 and the Impact Ring Stand Case with a camera ring that folds out nearly 180 degrees and acts as a stand (A$130.99); the Mirror Case (A$107.99), as well as the Ripple Case (A$92.99).

01 SL134I PR Casetify Launches iPhone 16 And Watch Series 10 Protection Accessories
The Bounce Odyssey Band has a unibody construction

As for the new Apple Watch, Casetify has also released a full range of accessories for the Series 10 device. The Bounce Odyssey Band provides a rugged look and unibody construction allowing for edge-to-edge protection. Priced at A$107.99, it is available in five colours.

The brand has also debuted a range of protective watch cases in different materials, including metal, for those looking for a more dress-watch appeal to their newest Apple Watch.

