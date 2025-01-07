CES 2025: Dell Rolls The Dice On Massive Rebranding

In an attempt to lure consumers “overwhelmed” by choice, Dell has made the landmark decision to retire names such as XPS, OptiPlex, Inspiron, Latitude and Precision from its range of computing products.

In news that has generated a lot of discussion at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Dell says its new branding “puts the highly trusted Dell name front and centre” with three new PC categories: Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max.

The Dell is designed for “play, school and work”, the Dell Pro for “professional-grade productivity” and the Dell Pro Max for “maximum performance”.

To make things clearer – or muddier, depending on your perspective – Dell has implemented “a consistent approach to tiering that lets customers pinpoint the exact device for their specific needs. Above and beyond the starting point (Base), there’s a Plus tier that offers the most scalable performance and a Premium tier that delivers the ultimate in mobility and design”.

Dell says unified branding and simplified choices “make technology decisions easy”.

Dell rebranding CES 2025: Dell Rolls The Dice On Massive Rebranding
Dell’s new tiers.

“Buying a PC can be a complex experience, with multiple factors to consider – brands, models, form factors, performance, graphics, storage and materials.”

Dell says that according to its research three in four (74 per cent) of consumers “walked away from technology purchases simply because they felt overwhelmed”.

Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max are being pushed as the world’s first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port.

The company is leaning heavily on AI on its new range. 

“To accelerate AI PC adoption across enterprises, Dell also provides developers and IT administrators with the tools to seamlessly build and deploy AI applications to Dell AI PCs,” the company said.

Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, said: “The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI. Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing.”

Dell XPS 16 Laptop CES 2025: Dell Rolls The Dice On Massive Rebranding
Dell XPS 16 Laptop. Still on sale, but days numbered.

The new Dell Pro 13/14 Premium, a Copilot+ PC, is described as a “sleek and lightweight yet powerful laptop for executives, sales managers and consultants who value performance and portability on the go”.

It’s available in 13- and 14-inch display sizes and delivers up to 21.2 hours of battery life, Dell claims.

The Dell Pro 14 Premium will be the first commercial notebook with a Tandem OLED display, the company says.

“It’s 24 per cent more power efficient and 49 per cent lighter than traditional OLED displays, while offering bright and vibrant colour for editing presentations or taking conference calls with your team”.

Dell Pro Premium has 90 per cent recycled magnesium in the chassis.

