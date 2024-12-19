CES 2025: Standby For Next Generation HDMI 2.2 Standard

A little over seven years since the HDMI 2.1 specification was launched, the next generation 2.2 will be unveiled on January 6, 2025, a day before CES 2025 kicks off in Las Vegas.

ChannelNews will be in Sin City to cover all the events and product launches.

The 2017 HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) 2.1 specification supported a range of higher video resolutions and refresh rates including 8K60 and 4K120, and resolutions up to 10K.

Dynamic HDR formats were also covered, and bandwidth capability was increased to 48Gbps.

“Supporting the 48Gbps bandwidth is the new Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable,” the HDMI consortium said at the time. “The cable ensures ultra high-bandwidth dependent features are delivered including uncompressed 8K video with HDR.

“It features exceptionally low EMI (electro-magnetic interference) which reduces interference with nearby wireless devices. The cable is backwards compatible and can be used with the existing installed base of HDMI devices.”

An invitation sent recently to media and reported by FlatpanelsHD stated: “The HDMI Forum will be announcing a new HDMI Specification release [in Las Vegas ahead of CES 2025]. The new specification, with next-gen HDMI Technology and higher bandwidth, enables a wide range of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI Cable. New technology enables higher quality options now and in the future.”

HDMI Forum describes itself as a nonprofit, mutual benefit corporation established by the HDMI Founders “whose purpose is to foster broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI Specification. Over 80 of the largest PC, CE and semiconductor companies have become Members of the HDMI Forum”.

The HDMI Founders include Toshiba, Maxell, Panasonic, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Sanyo, Sony and Philips.

The HDMI Forum said almost 12 billion devices with HDMI technology have shipped since the first specification was released in 2002.