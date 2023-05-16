ChatGPT-Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Amazon is planning to bring ChatGPT-style search to its web store, as revealed by recent job postings.

A job post for a senior software development engineer says the role will involve “reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience” which certainly sounds like ChatGPT.

“We’re looking for the best and brightest across Amazon to help us realize and deliver this vision to our customers right away,” the listing said.

“This will be a once in a generation transformation for Search.”

amazon box ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store

A separate listing is looking for an engineer to be involved in “a new AI-first initiative to re-architect and reinvent the way we do search through the use of extremely large scale next-generation deep learning techniques.”

Amazon didn’t confirm or deny, with spokesperson Keri Bertolino simply stating: “We are significantly investing in generative AI across all of our businesses.”

4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
Media 728 x 90 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
Leaderboard 728x90 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
728 x 90 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
Middleton 728x90px Product ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
Whatmough 728x90 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
728x90 ChatGPT Style Search Coming To Amazon Digital Store
Previous Post

'Phone Link' By Microsoft To Roll Out To All Windows 11 Customers

E-Bike, Electric Moped Launched By Yamaha

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Philips All-In-One Projector Gives 120-Inch Clear Pictures
Coronavirus Hits Merged TPG/Vodafone Hard
Oppo Debut Dual-Lens Camera With New R11 Smartphone