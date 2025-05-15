Chinese Security Camera Company Rolls Out New Range At Multiple Retailers

The battle for share in the consumer security market is heating up Chinese brand Reolink pushing to become a contender up against Eufy who have market share at multiple retailers and local Australian brand Swann.

The Company wo have a questionable track record recently introduced the Altas 4MP Wi-fi battery security camera which records 10 seconds ahead of an incident.

“Compared to conventional battery cameras that start recording after the PIR sensor is triggered, the Reolink Altas utilises smart pre-recording and captures footage up to 10 seconds before motion is detected,” the company said.

Also in the range is a solar powered 4K 8MP Wireless 4G LTE PT Battery Camera with Colour Night Vision

Currently Reolink products are being sold at JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings, Dick Smith, Kogan, Woolworths and Big W.

The Altas 4MP camera is currently available with a 6-watt solar panel for $229.99 AUD on Reolink.com.

Altas features a large 20,000mAh high-capacity battery.

On a full charge, the camera delivers up to 336 hours (14 days) of pre-recording function.

In motion-triggered mode using the PIR sensor, Altas can extend battery life up to 540 days – based on 300 seconds of daily video capture.

“Users can pair Altas with a 6-watt solar panel – and one hour of direct sunlight per day is enough to keep the camera continuously powered for pre-recording function.

The Company claims that their Altas system is AI-powered, and cam detect people, animals, and vehicles.

Like the Swann security cameras there are no subscription fees.
