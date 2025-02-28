Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Cricut has announced two new versions of its popular crafting machines that can print, cut, and emboss various materials using swappable tools.

The Cricut Maker 4 and Cricut Explore 4 will both be available in Australia starting next month, with the company promising “more materials and tools included, speeds up to two times faster than the previous generation, and an improved user experience.”

Both models come with crafting materials to complete 10 initial projects. The starter pack includes Smart Vinyl, Cardstock, Smart Iron-on, Transfer Tape, and tools such as the Mini Weeder and Light Grip Machine Mat.

The company says that with cutting materials like cardstock and vinyl on a machine mat, both machines offer cutting speeds up to twice as fast as previous models.

Cricut ANZ NewdleLaunch Maker4 Bookmark 016 scaled Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Circuit Maker 4

There is also a new optical sensor, according to CNET, which it says is aimed at providing more accuracy when cutting printed designs, like stickers or iron-on designs.

The difference between the Explore and Maker, is that the Maker 4 supports a wider variety of cutting tools and pressure options, allowing you to cut leather, fabric and even thin pieces of wood. The Explore 4 can mainly be used to cut thinner materials.

Cricut ANZ NewdleLaunch Explore4 Projects 018 scaled Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Circuit Explore 4

A few years ago, the company limited the number of monthly uploads to its Design Space software by each by introducing a subscription fee which was met with customer backlash. It has since then scrapped those plans.

The latest Circuit Maker 4 and Circuit Explore 4 do not require any subscriptions. However, you can purchase a $9.99 Cricut Access membership if you want access to pre-made designs and projects on the Design Space app

“Cricut Maker 4 and Cricut Explore 4 are designed to give our creative community more of what they’ve been asking for,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut.

“We’ve added even greater value to each machine by including tools and materials to help creatives get started right out of the box. Our new machines coupled with improvements in our Design Space platform will empower everyone to make projects easily for their loved ones.”

The Cricut Maker 4 will be available in Sage colour and the Cricut Explore 4 in Seashell. In Australia, Cricut Explore 4 is priced at $499 and Cricut Maker 4 costs $699, with both machines going on sale on March 14 at retailers including Harvey Norman and Spotlight.

Haier 728x90 1 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
728x90 we see oled CN Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Westan 728x90px Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
denon perl white 728x90 1 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Litheaudio 728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
hitachi banner 728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
728 x 90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
ULTRA FLASH SALE 2025 Banner 728x90px scaled Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
728x90 Circuit Launches Two New Machines For Home Crafting Enthusiasts
Previous Post

REVIEW: New Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni Packed With Cutting Edge Cleaning Tech But It Still Has A Few Little Hiccups

Lenovo Unveils World's First Under-Display Camera Notebook

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New HD Format Aims To Rival HD DVD & Blu-ray
Next Generation Of Lenovo Laptops Might Go Foldable
REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 - Skinny Profile, Skinny Price, Big Performance