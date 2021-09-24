Classic N64 And Mega Drive Controllers Coming To Switch

The Nintendo 64 controller is one of the weirdest-looking things that has ever come to the world of gaming, and that includes the Power Glove. But it was also possibly the best and most versatile gaming controller ever made, too.

During the Nintendo Direct online launch, the company announced they will be resurrecting this controller as a wireless Bluetooth device for the Switch, as well as the classic Sega Mega Drive controller.

This will coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which will include a bunch fo N64 games, including Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as well as Sega games like the mesmerising Ecco the Dolphin, and Sonic series.

The controllers will retail for roughly $70 AUD.

 

