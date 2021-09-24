Amazon Release Echo Studio With Billie Eilish’s Face On It

In a piece of music merch that harkens back to the days of the Spice Girls, you can now buy an Echo Studio speaker with pop superstar Billie Eilish’s face emblazoned  upon it.

The Amazon Echo Studio Billie Eilish Limited Edition comes bundled with a six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, and will start arriving in stores in October, with a RRP of $315AUD.

Speaker-wise, the Echo Studio sports a 100kHz power amplifier, a 5.25-inch woofer, 1-inch tweeter, 2-inch midrange speakers and outputs in 24-bit DAC.

The six-month Amazon Music subscription is a smart move for Amazon, too, who will no doubt lure more than a few young music fans across to its platform.

 

