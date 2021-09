Amazon Release Echo Studio With Billie Eilish’s Face On It

In a piece of music merch that harkens back to the days of the Spice Girls, you can now buy an Echo Studio speaker with pop superstar Billie Eilish’s face emblazoned¬† upon it.

The Amazon Echo Studio Billie Eilish Limited Edition comes bundled with a six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, and will start arriving in stores in October, with a RRP of $315AUD.

Speaker-wise, the Echo Studio sports a 100kHz power amplifier, a 5.25-inch woofer, 1-inch tweeter, 2-inch midrange speakers and outputs in 24-bit DAC.

The six-month Amazon Music subscription is a smart move for Amazon, too, who will no doubt lure more than a few young music fans across to its platform.