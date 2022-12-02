Cleer Audio Unveils New Portable Speaker

A new wireless speaker by the name of Scene has been launched by US brand Cleer Audio.

With a digital amplifier, dual 48mm neodymium drivers, and passive radiators, Scene can play high-quality music with no distortion for up to 12 hours at a stretch.

Its rugged build is not just shockproof but also IPX7 rated waterproof which means it can survive water depth of up to 1m for half an hour.

You can also use it for phone calls since it features a built-in Echo and Noise Cancellation microphone.

Controls for playback and what looks to be a microphone button are mounted on the top of the device.

Though there’s no handle or loop to carry the product, its soft and sturdy base allows the speaker to be placed on a larger number of surfaces according to the company.

Even when the bass beats hit, the Scene will stay put.

Connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0 (no mention of any audio codecs but we assume standard SBC will be offered), and there’s a physical connection for adding a mobile device in a 3.5mm aux input. The standard for charging the device is USB-C.

Available in a choice of red and grey colours, the Cleer Audio Scene is available for purchase on their website for $189.99.

