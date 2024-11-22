Confusion Reigns Over Google’s Plans For Pixel Tablet

Has Google put a big red line through its Pixel Tablet 2?

Or is it the Pixel Tablet 3 that’s for the guillotine?

Or, could both the Pixel Tablet 2 AND the Pixel Tablet 3 be done for? Or neither?

Tech types who work at news and gossip websites with “Android” in the URL are at sixes and sevens over what exactly Google might be canning, what its codename is, and when it might happen.

It began with a story in Android Headlines titled “Exclusive: Google Cancels Pixel Tablet 3 Development”.

The story boldly claimed that “Google has canceled the development of its Pixel Tablet 3, Android Headlines can exclusively report. Multiple industry sources close to the project have confirmed that the device, internally known as ‘Kiyomi’ will not be moving forward.”

The story made its way to several of the better known tech sites.

Android Authority brought up the rear with a story headlined: “Déjà vu: Google is reportedly killing the Pixel Tablet 3, ending tablet efforts once more”.

“If the report is accurate, this would be the second time around that Google has killed off its tablet endeavours,” AA said. “In 2019, the company announced its exit from the tablet business after halting production of two unreleased devices.

“Then, in 2023, Google re-entered the tablet arena with the Pixel Tablet. Its second iteration, the Pixel Tablet 2, is expected to launch in 2025 with a new camera and upgraded Tensor chipset.”

Android Authority followed with a second yarn titled “Source: Google has canceled the Pixel Tablet 2, not the Tab 3”.

Huh?

“Yesterday, Android Headlines published an article claiming that Google has canceled development of the Pixel Tablet 3 and not the Pixel Tablet 2 that Google was actively working on,” Android Authority published.

The Android Authority reporter said they “found this [Android Headlines] report to be strange, considering that Google has almost assuredly not started working on the Pixel Tablet 3 while the Pixel Tablet 2 is still in an early stage of the product development lifecycle.”

“The Android Headlines article, interestingly, shared that the code name of the device that had been canceled is ‘kiyomi’. Our source tells us that the code name for the canceled tablet is indeed ‘kiyomi’, but that this code name belongs to the Pixel Tablet 2 and not the Pixel Tablet 3. While we can’t definitely tie the ‘kiyomi’ code name to the Pixel Tablet 2, we can independently confirm several key details about the ‘kiyomi’ device that strongly suggest it is not the Pixel Tablet 3.”

All clear?

Android Headlines then published another article, this one headlined: “Google has canceled the Pixel Tablet 2, claims a new report”.

Meanwhile, Android Authority had gone back and changed the headline to its first story.

It now read: “Déjà vu: Google is reportedly killing the Pixel Tablet 3, ending tablet efforts once more. (Update: Maybe Not).” A dollar each way.