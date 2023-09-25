Cygnett Unveils iPhone 15 MagSafe Case Range

With the shift in the market towards magnetic charging and mounting for phones, Cygnett has launched its new MagSafe compatible cases to coincide with the iPhone 15 Series launch.

For the AeroMag case, the new streamlined design and clear finish allows Apple users to exhibit their new phone with a case they can trust, which has scratch resistance, UV resistance, and anti-yellowing properties, so it’s always in pristine condition. The new case will retail for $39.95 at JB Hi-Fi and other retailers highlighted below.

“We know that iPhone users have always gravitated towards clear cases. They’re proud of their tech and want to show it off,” said Michael Buffinton, Cygnett’s Head of Product.

“However, this doesn’t mean they should go without functional benefits. With magnetic mounting and charging becoming increasingly important for Australians, the AeroMag is perfect on so many levels.”

For the second case in the Cygnett range, the iPhone 15 MagShield is a sleek, black case created to connect to the new MagFamily range made up of a dual magnet Power Bank, wireless charging station, and a range of in-car mounts. The new case will retail for $49.95 at JB Hi-Fi and others.

“Our MagShield case has combined our two most exciting launches of 2023 – the iPhone 15 and MagFamily. It’s the ultimate case to securely and magnetically connect at home, at work, or on your daily drive,” commented Buffinton.

Cygnett’s MagWallet allows users to combine compatibility with MagSafe technology, 360° phone protection, and three built-in card slots, which Cygnett calls “the Swiss-army knife of iPhone 15 cases”. The new case will retail for $69.95 at JB Hi-Fi and others.

Beyond MagSafe capabilities, these new cases have been designed to be ultra-protective with shock-absorbent frames and a raised bezel offering extra protection for the camera lens.

All three new releases of the Cygnett iPhone 15 cases can be purchased in-stores at JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Officeworks, and other leading retailers and online at https://www.cygnett.com/.