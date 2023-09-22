Apple’s HomePod Now Supports Hands-Free Spotify Play

iOS 17 has a new feature allowing users to ask Siri to start a Spotify session directly on a HomePod, hands-free.

The capability allows for an AirPlay session to start using a Siri command on a phone. The user just says something like, “Hey Siri, play Dolly Parton on Spotify” to the HomePod, and Siri will route the command through the phone, streaming Spotify on the speaker.

Sometimes the user will hear something like “To use Spotify, I’ll need to AirPlay from your iPhone,” but then it will proceed to do so. Other times, “on it” can be heard.

Both the iPhone and HomePod must be running iOS 17 and software version 17 respectively. The Spotify app has been recommended to be the latest version.

Before this, Spotify could only play on HomePod by manually AirPlaying from the app on an iOS or Mac. This was due to Spotify not opting into the HomePod Siri music API. It’s the same reason Amazon Music, YouTube Music or other services can’t be streamed directly from the smart speaker.

Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn are the only other services that support direct Siri control on HomePods.

The new API was announced at WWDC 2023, which allows third party apps to sync with SiriKit API, to be controlled via Siri. Users can ask Siri from a phone or the HomePod, but it does route from a phone so they would have to be on the same WiFi network.

This workaround also applies to any audio app using this new API.