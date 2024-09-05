Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

Cygnett an Australian Company is using IFA 2024 Europe’s biggest CE trade show in Berlin to introduce new products specifically designed for hybrid working.

CY5070CCRGP QI2.0 3IN1 CHARGEBASE WHITE 2 Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

Among the products set to be revealed is their new range of Australian-designed Qi2.0 wireless charging solutions that the Melbourne based Company claims delivers simplicity, functionality, and a sleek new design.

CY5070CCRGP QI2.0 3IN1 CHARGEBASE WHITE 1 2 Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

Among the new products is the Cygnett ChargeBase 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station that delivers Qi2.0 15W wireless charging to power-up all your Apple devices in one place.

CY4653PPWIR CHARGEBASE 2 IN 1 MAGNETIC WIRELESS CHARGER BLACK 4 Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

Made from premium stainless steel with a durable coated finish, the ChargeBase 3-in-1 has a weighted base to ensure stability and an 80-degree swivel head so you can have your phone on the perfect viewing angle. A wall charger and USB-C to USB-C cable is included.

CY4653PPWIR CHARGEBASE 2 IN 1 MAGNETIC WIRELESS CHARGER BLACK 3 Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

CY4653PPWIR CHARGEBASE 2 IN 1 MAGNETIC WIRELESS CHARGER BLACK 2 Cygnett Uses IFA Berlin To Launch New Charge Base For Hybrid Working

The ChargeBase is also available as a 2-in-1 or single Qi2.0 wireless charging solution and will be sold by major CE retailers in Australia, NZ, UK, Middle East and Asia.
Stock is expected to arrive in-store at the end of September.

The ChargeBase Range includes the following models.:
• ChargeBase Qi2.0 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (AU RRP $219.95)
• ChargeBase Qi2.0 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger (AU RRP $149.95)
• ChargePuck Qi2.0 Magnetic Wireless Charger (AU RRP $59.95)

“For many consumers, aesthetics is just as important as functionality when making purchasing decisions. The mess of tangled cables and cluttered spaces is giving way to sleek, efficient, and wireless solutions that align with modern living needs”, says Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.

Unlike traditional wireless chargers, Cygnett management claim that they recognised the opportunity for a wireless charging solution that would fit multiple scenarios.

This led to the design inclusion of a modular charging “puck” that can be easily removed from the charging station and used to help charge a phone throughout the day.

“Cygnett’s one puck, many applications solution brings a unique option for charging multiple devices in a world where hybrid working, commuting, recreation, and travel demand ever-increasing needs for digital power. Creating a modular puck paves the way for a range of future complimentary ecosystem products (e.g. car mounts, bedside holders)”, claims Alistair Chisholm, Cygnett Head of Product Design.

