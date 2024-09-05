IFA 2024: Cygnett Goes After Hybrid Travel Warrior Looking For Endless Power

Cygnett is going after the travel warrior who often works several days of the week, with a new range of products that harnesses the latest in charging technology.

The launch of the new products at IFA Berlin come after management recognised a growing shift in demand “Towards flexible working and travel needs”.

Among the new range is a new 100W laptop Power Bank the size of an A5 notebook, docking stations and hubs to expand the connectivity of a notebook as well as softshell and eco-friendly laptop cases.

L1100192 scaled IFA 2024: Cygnett Goes After Hybrid Travel Warrior Looking For Endless Power

“With hybrid working now the norm, Cygnett is committed to supporting working professionals who value the flexibility to remain powered and connected from anywhere”, says Cygnett CEO, Jason Carrington.

L1100180 scaled IFA 2024: Cygnett Goes After Hybrid Travel Warrior Looking For Endless Power

The new range includes the following:

Cygnett VertPWR Laptop Power Bank (AU RRP $179.95)

The VertPWR laptop Power Bank delivers a high capacity 25,000 mAh battery, VertPWR can charge powerful USB-C laptops like MacBook Pro, HP, Dell or Microsoft Surface with up to 100W of reliable power.

Management claim that ‘Multiple charging ports provide the means for charging multiple devices, while the mounting stand offers a convenient solution to the frustration of blocked cables and cramped spaces.

Smaller than an A5 notebook, it’s been described as super portable, making VerPWR the perfect companion for providing power anywhere whether you’re at home, remote working, or travelling.

Cygnett Unite 14-in-1 USB-C Docking Station (AU RRP $399.95)

Increase your connectivity and productivity with docking that supports 100W pass-through charging to a laptop (via 134W included power supply), and super-fast transfer speeds (40Gbps). The Unite Docking Station is equipped with 14 ports, including Dual HDMI, three USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C 4.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an SD and micro-SD 4.0 slot, and a DC power port.

Cygnett TekSleeve Laptop Case (AU RRP $89.95)

Enhance your laptop experience with our shock-absorbent softshell case. Designed for quick access and style, it protects your laptop from debris. Interior mesh pockets and straps keep your device secure, ensuring easy retrieval. Featuring a shoulder strap and convenient handles for effortless commuting.

A reliable companion for your backpack during daily commutes to work, school or carry it separately for minimalist travel. Featuring convenient hardwearing handles and a durable shoulder strap designed to support weights up to 10kg.

Cygnett EcoSleeve Laptop Case (AU RRP $44.95 – $59.95) 

Embrace style and sustainability with our eco-certified laptop sleeve, crafted from durable recycled polyester. Meeting Global Recycle Standard 4.0, it boasts a sturdy exterior fabric and a soft, 100% recycled polyester lining for added comfort. It includes an additional zip pocket for enhanced organization and security of your essentials.

Cygnett will showcase is working professional product range at the IFA Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances trade show in Berlin, 6-10 September 2024.

