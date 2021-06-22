D-Link Reveals New Desktop Wi-Fi Mesh Extender

D-Link has launched a new mesh wi-fi range extender with an unobtrusive desktop design.

The new DAP-1900 AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Desktop Range Extender is a Wi-Fi 5 device offering connection speeds of up to 1900Mbps as well as four 10/100/1000 gigabit ethernet LAN ports, and can work with other DAP-1900 devices to form a self-organising, self-optimising network with mesh technology.

Features include dual-band connectivity; AC smartbeaming technology to enhance signal strength; and a smart signal indicator to help users place the extender for optimum coverage. It also includes MU-MIMO technology to allow simultaneous transmission, helping increase speeds for multiple users.

According to D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon, the DAP-1900 can help ensure solid wi-fi coverage over a whole house.

“More connected devices means a greater need for a strong reliable connection covering the entire home.

“The new DAP-1900 AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Desktop Range Extender helps guarantee this, allowing users to place devices anywhere in their home without having to worry about slow or intermittent Wi-Fi connections,” he said.

The DAP-1900 is available online through D-Link, as well as via authorised partners and retailers, for $229.95 AUD.

