Denon’s “Best-Sounding Turntable” Coming Soon

Denon is releasing a new DP-3000NE turntable, which the company claims is its “best-sounding turntable to date”.

The premium turntable will have enhanced cartridge tracking, three selectable speeds (33 1/3 rpm, 45 rpm, and 78 rpm), and direct drive playback, which aligns with the price tag of over $4,400.

Denon claims the new components of the turntable have been taken up a notch with a freshly upgraded S-shape tonearm, which they say will allow to augment cartridge tracking and can adapt to an expansive range of MM or MC cartridge types.

With the tonearm, the new spinner will also have a 9mm vertical height adjustment for discovering the right angle to boost performance.

Additionally, a new direct drive motor control board uses “smart algorithms” to heighten the motor’s power supply for a smooth rotation speed, which is claimed to have continuous voltage.

The DP-3000NE turntable has a sleek look with its dark ebony natural wood veneer over a solid high-density wood cabinet, and it also seems like it could have the goods to deliver on the sound, too.

With the Technics SL-1200GR2 also recently launched, the DP-3000NE will be compared with the other new turntable, but to try out the Denon option, you’ll have to wait until October 2023 to try it out for yourself.

Further prices and countries where the turntable will be distributed are to be announced by Denon in the future.