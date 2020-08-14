AQIPA, the local distributor for French audio tech company Devialet, is bringing the brand’s Gold Phantom speaker to the local market. This wireless speaker can virtually replace home sound systems, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Airplay, Spotify Connect, UPnP, and optical cable connections.

The Gold Phantom is the flagship model in Devialet’s Phantom speaker line-up – in addition to its striking 22-carat pink-gold-plated accents, the Gold Phantom has 4,500W amplification power, compared to the 3,000W of the Silver Phantom and 1,200W of the Phantom.

It also features an upgraded grade-1 titanium tweeter driver, as opposed to an aluminium tweeter driver.

This speaker features a range of innovative Devialet technologies, including ADH (Analog Digital Hybrid) amplification, SAM (Speaker Active Matching), and HBI (Heart Bass Implosion), which consists of two Devialet-exclusive high-excursion bass drivers that deliver impactful sound.

“The goal was to make Phantom sound as natural as possible, with a wide dispersion across the listening space, in order to match with modern enjoyment of music – which is rarely for one person only, sitting at a clearly defined listening position,” Devialet stated.

Users can link up multiple Phantom speakers through DIALOG, which allows you to create a customised and immersive multi-room network.

“DIALOG creates the most robust network on the market today, by combining 3 dual-band Wi-Fi connexions, a 1Gbps ethernet, and power line communication of the latest generation, allowing you to extend your network even in rooms your Wi-Fi signal can’t reach,” Devialet stated.

The recommended retail price for the Gold Phantom is $4,990.