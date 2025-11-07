DJI’s Palm-Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

DJI has unveiled the Neo 2, the latest iteration of its palm-sized selfie drone, offering major upgrades over last year’s model.

The compact drone is launching exclusively in China, with a global release expected from 13 November.

Slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor at 151 grams, the Neo 2 now features omnidirectional obstacle avoidance using forward-facing LiDAR and downward infrared sensors.

This allows the drone to detect and avoid hazards automatically, complementing its fully enclosed propeller guards to make crashes far less likely.

Screenshot 2025 10 31 154301 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video

The drone’s following speed has also increased to 12 m/s (27 mph) and it can hover steadily in winds of up to 24 mph.

Gesture control allows users to adjust the drone’s position or distance with hand movements, while a small onboard display indicates the current flight mode.

DJI continues to support its RC-N3 remote, motion controllers and Goggles N3 headset for more advanced control.

Camera upgrades include a 1/2‑inch sensor paired with a dual-axis gimbal for smoother footage.

Screenshot 2025 10 31 154223 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video

The Neo 2 can capture 4K video at 60 fps, or up to 100 fps in manual mode, and features a wider field of view, improved low-light performance and new Intelligent Flight Modes like Cycling Follow, SelfieShot and MasterShots.

Internal storage has nearly doubled to 49 GB and a 1,606 mAh battery provides up to 19 minutes of flight time.

Pricing starts at 1,499 CNY (A$211) for the base drone, with bundles including extra batteries, charging cases and controllers ranging up to 3,699 CNY (A$521).

While DJI has cleared FCC certification in the US, regulatory hurdles, including customs inspections and pending security assessments, mean the Neo 2 may not reach American or Australian shores immediately.

PAN1792 MW AP 728X50 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Skullcandy 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
HAR1188 TechMedia FL7A 728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
GOTHAM 728px x 90px DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
OP 2 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
NOVEMBER FLASH SALE DIGI 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 MR 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Marshall 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
BEL2535 Audio 4SQ Banners 728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
728 x 90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
250527 SAV Channel news June25 Leaderboard 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 Buddy 728x90 1 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Px8 S2 728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
MOTO 36331576 Q3 Ad Banners 728x90 2 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
Westan 728x90px DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
BEL2535 AUD002 4SQ Banners 728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
728x90 DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video
728 x 90 px DJI’s Palm Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video

Previous Post

D-Link's Mobile Hotspot Brings Wi-Fi 6 and 64-Device Support

Samsung Takes a Swipe at Dolby Vision 2 with HDR10+ Advanced HDR Standard As New Battle Looms

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Black Friday Deals Round-Up

Kindle Scribe With 'Paper-Like Texture' Now Available In Oz

Samsung Level Up Gaming Displays With Worlds Biggest Gaming Monitor