DJI’s Palm-Sized Drone Neo 2 Brings Gesture Control and 4K/60 Video

DJI has unveiled the Neo 2, the latest iteration of its palm-sized selfie drone, offering major upgrades over last year’s model.

The compact drone is launching exclusively in China, with a global release expected from 13 November.

Slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor at 151 grams, the Neo 2 now features omnidirectional obstacle avoidance using forward-facing LiDAR and downward infrared sensors.

This allows the drone to detect and avoid hazards automatically, complementing its fully enclosed propeller guards to make crashes far less likely.

The drone’s following speed has also increased to 12 m/s (27 mph) and it can hover steadily in winds of up to 24 mph.

Gesture control allows users to adjust the drone’s position or distance with hand movements, while a small onboard display indicates the current flight mode.

DJI continues to support its RC-N3 remote, motion controllers and Goggles N3 headset for more advanced control.

Camera upgrades include a 1/2‑inch sensor paired with a dual-axis gimbal for smoother footage.

The Neo 2 can capture 4K video at 60 fps, or up to 100 fps in manual mode, and features a wider field of view, improved low-light performance and new Intelligent Flight Modes like Cycling Follow, SelfieShot and MasterShots.

Internal storage has nearly doubled to 49 GB and a 1,606 mAh battery provides up to 19 minutes of flight time.

Pricing starts at 1,499 CNY (A$211) for the base drone, with bundles including extra batteries, charging cases and controllers ranging up to 3,699 CNY (A$521).

While DJI has cleared FCC certification in the US, regulatory hurdles, including customs inspections and pending security assessments, mean the Neo 2 may not reach American or Australian shores immediately.