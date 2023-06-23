Dyson’s Insane Air-Purifying Headphones Reach Australia

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

After five years of R&D, and a solid two years of jokes at their expense, The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones are available to try and pre-order iat a number of Dyson Demo stores in Sydney.

From July 6, customers can book a 45-minute appointment slot with a ‘Dyson Expert’ at the George Street, Castle Hill or Moore Park Dyson Demo stores in Sydney, to test out the new headphones.

For the unimitated, these headphones feature a two-part filtration system that straps across your mouth and nose, and claims to removes particles as small as 0.1 microns and city pollutants, including NO2, SO2 and O3.

dyson 2 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia

“Magnetically attach the visor to channel a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, without touching your face,” Dyson explains, “for hygienic air delivery and comfortable breathing.”

Audio-wise, the Dyson Zone headphones feature a custom-built 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker driver, and eight active noise cancelling microphones, which “monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second, cancelling background noise.”

dyson demo Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia

Dyson is claiming 50 hours of ANC playback, which is impressive if true.

Visit Dyson’s site to book an appointment.

4 728x90 RS800PT0 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
Arlo EOFY 728x90 72DPI Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
728x90 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
728x90 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
Denon Home 728x90 2 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
728x90 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Dysons Insane Air Purifying Headphones Reach Australia
Previous Post

D-Link Launches First Eco-Friendly Router

Audiophile Heaven As New Quadrophonic Classic Albums Released

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lenovo Bring On The Good Guys, As HP Expand Direct Online Sales
Android Ramp Up Health Push With ‘Bedtime’ Sleep Tools
JB Hi Fi To Sell 108MP Camera 8K Video Competitor To Samsung S20 Ultra 5G