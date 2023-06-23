Dyson’s Insane Air-Purifying Headphones Reach Australia

After five years of R&D, and a solid two years of jokes at their expense, The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones are available to try and pre-order iat a number of Dyson Demo stores in Sydney.

From July 6, customers can book a 45-minute appointment slot with a ‘Dyson Expert’ at the George Street, Castle Hill or Moore Park Dyson Demo stores in Sydney, to test out the new headphones.

For the unimitated, these headphones feature a two-part filtration system that straps across your mouth and nose, and claims to removes particles as small as 0.1 microns and city pollutants, including NO2, SO2 and O3.

“Magnetically attach the visor to channel a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, without touching your face,” Dyson explains, “for hygienic air delivery and comfortable breathing.”

Audio-wise, the Dyson Zone headphones feature a custom-built 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker driver, and eight active noise cancelling microphones, which “monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second, cancelling background noise.”

Dyson is claiming 50 hours of ANC playback, which is impressive if true.

Visit Dyson’s site to book an appointment.