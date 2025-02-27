Ecovacs Brings Three New Robovacs To Oz

Ecovacs has confirmed that it is set to bring three new robovacs to Australia – the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, the Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni and the Deebot T50 Pro Omni.

The Deebot X8 Pro Omni features its most advanced mopping system: the Ozmo Roller Mop. It combines increased pressure and rotation speed with the all-new Ozmo Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping technology. It constantly self-washes the mop roller while mopping the floor, ensuring no contamination and fresh, streak-free floors throughout the cleaning cycle.

Ecovacs collaborated with Tineco to develop the new Ozmo Roller mopping technology which delivers up to 4,000 Pa pressure and 200 RPM rotation.

In the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, this technology is paired with 18,000Pa suction power and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology. The vacuum also features an upgraded TruEdge 2.0 technology that facilitates edge and corner cleaning with its Adaptive Mop and Side Brush Extension.

The all-new TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor creates a real-time 3D map of the environment too. It works in tandem with Deebot’s embedded laser LiDAR navigation system, which allows it to navigate tight spaces.

The device also features Yiko-GPT, which the company says is powered by generative AI, that enables the robot to understand user intent and action requests accordingly. For example, all that you need to enter into the app on your phone via a text or using your voice is that you’ve spilt some coffee beans in the kitchen, and the robovac will follow through with navigating to the correct spot and cleaning up the spill.

“The mopping technology in the new Deebot X8 Pro Omni, that instantly washes its mops and lifts more stains, is a true example of how our commitment to innovation continues to push the boundaries of what home robotics can now deliver,” said Karen Powell, Ecovacs Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s second new release for Australia, the Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni, features the new ‘BLAST’ (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology) technology, which improves airflow and combines with suction power of 18500pa.

Like the X8 Pro Omni, besides the Yiko-GPT function, this T50 Max Pro Omni also features AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology which is powered by the Visual-Language Model for precise object recognition. The combination of dual-structured light and the TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor ensures the robot stays close to obstacles while cleaning edges, and adapts to changing situations such as the movement of people or animals in the space where it is cleaning.

The Deebot T50 Pro Omni meanwhile features an ultra-slim design and is 8.1cm tall allowing it to creep under tight spaces.

Its embedded dToF LiDAR module, combined with 3D structured light and AI-powered RGB cameras, allow it to clean even in dimly lit or narrow areas. Using an AI camera to detect stains, the T50 Pro Omni adjusts water flow and mopping patterns, performing a dual-crossing motion over targeted areas and automatically re-mopping for thorough stain removal.

It too features the AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach and Yiko-GPT AI technologies.

Its Omni station can be auto-emptied, undertakes hot air drying at 45°C, and automatically refills the detergent. Its dual-directional scrapers and 70°C Hot Water Mop-Washing automatically clean both the mop and base.

All three vacuums will soon be available at retailers including JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys in Australia. The Deebot X8 Pro Omni will be available from March 5 and is priced at $2,499, while the Deebot T50 Max Pro Omni and Deebot T50 Pro Omni will both go on sale on April 3 at a price point of $1,799 and $1,499 respectively.