EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi-Fi Trials 'No Packaging' Initiative In Partnership With Distributor

JB Hi Fi has teamed up with a Sydney based distributor, to deliver what appears to be an Australian first environmental ‘No packaging’ or minimum packaging initiative.

A visit to their flagship Melbourne Central store reveals a unique range of Monster accessories including power banks cables and Gan chargers where packaging is minimized with staff and consumers praising the unique approach.

Working with Sydney based Tempo, JB Hi Fi is now selling cables with a simple tag, instead of packaging with consumers able to see the product size and walk away with a cable without having to tear open a box. NP Monster JB 3 scaled EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi Fi Trials No Packaging Initiative In Partnership With Distributor

The same applies to the Monster Gan chargers as well as their back up Monster power packs that are simply attached to a backing sheet of information.

Described as a ‘No Packaging’ program JB Hi Fi in partnership with Tempo is moving to reduce or eliminate packaging materials, promoting sustainability by minimizing waste and pollution through the redesign of how products can still be sold and displayed without the need for packaging that often bulks up selling space.

Tempo management claim that the idea was born when they initially moved to develop a program to minimize the amount of packaging used for products.

This involved exploring eco-friendly materials and packaging methods while taking into account in-store security issues.

What they ended up with was a simple closed-loop system, where products and packaging materials were designed to generate minimal waste, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendlier ecosystem while still meeting their in-store marketing and security objectives.NP Monster JB 1 scaled EXCLUSIVE:JB Hi Fi Trials No Packaging Initiative In Partnership With Distributor

The program that has been in development with JB Hi Fi management for several months was finally rolled out this month at one of JB Hi Fi key store locations in Melbourne.

Observers that ChannelNews has spoken to have praised JB Hi Fi for the initiative claiming that long term the move could lower the costs of goods sold in retail stores.

Research reveals that packaging typically adds between 3% and 15% to a product’s total cost, although this can vary significantly based on factors like product type, packaging complexity, and brand positioning.

While there is no fixed number, packaging costs often represent a significant portion of the overall product cost, ranging from 3% to 15%, with size, shape, and fragility of the product all influence the type and cost of packaging needed.

When ChannelNews asked customers what they thought of the idea they praised the initiative, claiming that “A lot of Companies over package products”.

One lady claimed” I hate buying a product that has layers of packaging from the cellophane wrap to the outer packaging to the internal packaging that ends up in a bin within minutes of a product being offered. This is a great idea”.

Even JB Hi Fi staff praised the idea claiming that “It’s a neat idea”.

“Consumers can see the product clearly, along with the information they need. We are also contributing to a better eco environment”.

