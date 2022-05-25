First Ever 240Hz 4K Gaming Monitor To Be Released

The highly anticipated Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor that boasts 240Hz and 4K is now able to be reserved, with the full release set for June 6.

Originally announced at CEO 2022, the Odyssey Neo G8 G85NB is the first ever gaming monitor to boast both a 240Hz refresh rate and 4K, making it the perfect display for top of the line gaming, with reduced screen tearing and sharper visuals.

Other features include a 1ms response time, 2,000nits of brightness at its peak in HDR mode and a million-to-one static contrast ration. It also has 12-bit black levels and 1,196 local dimming zones. Samsung have also added Adaptive-Sync support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

Like the bigger 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9, the G8 has a curved display and will have its ports hidden in a hatch at the back. While details on what ports the G8 will have, Samsung have said that the new monitor borrows much of its design DNA from the larger model, alluding to the idea of similar port offerings.

While local Australian pricing is yet to be announced, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 will be available on June 6th for $1,500 USD ($2,119.53 AUD). Those who reserve a monitor will also receive a $50 USD ($70.64 AUD) discount.