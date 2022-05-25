Corsair Launch Debut Gaming Laptop

Known primarily for their high-quality gaming hardware and peripherals, Corsair have stepped into the PC market with their first ever gaming laptop – The Corsair Voyager. Corsair acquired PC manufacturer Origin in 2019, which hinted at a computer release eventually. It seems now that the acquisition is finally bearing fruit.

The Corsair Voyager AMD Advantage Edition is a device built with both gaming and streaming in mind, featuring an Elgato Stream Deck 10-key LCD macro keyboard that can be accessed even when the 16-inch, 1440p, 240Hz IPS screen of the device is closed thanks to the laptop’s clamshell design.

Function keys are also able to be customized and set to control different live streaming options. They can also be used with Zoom, Teams and other video call apps. The entire keyboard makes use of CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile key switches for that tactile response gamers love.

The Voyager is powered by an AMD Radeon RX6800M GPU, and there are options for either a Ryzen 7 6800HS CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, or a Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Both models have a pair of Thunderbolt-3 USB 4.0 ports as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. They also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

While there is no release date as of yet, the 6800HS CPU model has an MSRP of $2,699.99 USD ($3,812.71 AUD) while the 6900HS CPU model is $2,999.99 USD ($4,236.50 AUD).