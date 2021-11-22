First True Wireless Earbuds For Denon

Japanese electronics company Denon are adding to their range of audio products like speakers, soundbars, A/V receivers and turntables, with their first true wireless earbuds market, announcing two pairs – Active Noise Cancelling and Wireless.

“For years, we have been eager to bring Denon’s premium Hi-Fi sound to compact, affordable wireless earbuds, and now is a perfect time, as more people demand better sound at home and on the go,” says company president Trip Randall.

With an IPX4 rating, they’re sweat and rain resistant, while transparency mode in the ANC pair lets you switch between ambient noise and noise-canceling mode with just a touch.

If you remove them, a wear-detection function pauses what you’re listening to until you put them back in your ears.

They also have a beamforming function so when taking calls a third microphone blocks out wind and other noise so voices can be heard clearly.

A single charge gives them up to six hours of juice, while using the charging gives up to 24, and they have Google Fast Pair, so they’re a snap to pair with Android devices.

The Wireless earbuds give up 4.5 hours on a charge, and 18 hours with the charging case, and have a sophisticated mic for clear audio.

Both sets come in black or white. The Wireless have a matte finish. The Noise Cancelling are glossy with a silver accent.