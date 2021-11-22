TCL Launch First 8K Streaming Service

TCL released their first 8K TVs earlier this year. Now they’ve announced customers will enjoy the first premium 8K subscription video service.

The Chinese electronics company have partnered with The Explorers Foundation, an initiative which aims to document the plant in order to protect and promote biodiversity.

With the TCL Roku TV 6-series of 8K TVs proving popular, owners will be able sign up for the Explorers subscription service, which will gather a library of 4K and 8K ultra HD video taking in the natural heritage of the planet, as well as cultural and human aspects.

With 8K TV owners previously mostly being confined to content through YouTube and Vimeo, this streaming app is a great step forward.

The vision is to offer content from documentarians and filmmakers, so expect stunning visuals and storytelling.

“8K HDR enhances images with stunning sharpness and depth of field,” says Gregory Martoglio, a renowned nature cinematographer and contributor with The Explorers.

“The powerful images of the natural world that we’ve preserved in 8K video look spectacular on The Explorers Channel through the TCL 6-Series 8K TV.”

New content is promised to be added daily, with TCL customers getting a free three-month trial subscription.